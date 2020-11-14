Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards, Quotes, Greetings

Govardhan Puja this year will be celebrated on Sunday, 15 November.
The Quint
Happy Govardhan Puja 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings for Text Messages. | Photo: iStock
Lifestyle
Govardhan Puja is celebrated right after the festival of light, Diwali. Mostly celebrated in the northern parts of India, Govardhan Puja is celebrated with fervour and great joy. Lord Krishna is worshipped on this day and stories of how he saved the people of Vrindavan from the wrath of Lord Indra are told. Govardhan Puja this year will be celebrated on Sunday, 15 November.
The festival is also known as Annakut Puja or the Annakut Utsav by some devotees. Chhappan bhog or the 56 delicacies are offered to Lord Krishna and his idols are decorated with new clothes, ornaments and flowers.
Govardhan Puja Wishes, Quotes and Greetings
I pray to God for your prosperous life, May you find all the delights of life May your all dreams come true My best wishes will always be with you.
May this special day of Govardhan Pooja 2019!! Bring you success, wealth and love May lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above.
“A day of festivities and bliss. Govardhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck. And destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja.”
“Sing the praises of Krishna. For it's a day of lights and cheer. Missing you on Govardhan Puja day. Wishing you were right here.”
Govardhan Puja 2020 Images
Goverdhan Puja wishes image to share on WhatsApp and Facebook. Goverdhan Puja wishes in EnglishGoverdhan Puja wishes in Hindi