Google Pays Tribute to Espresso Coffee Machine Inventor Angelo Moriondo

Following his family’s footsteps, Moriondo purchased two establishments – the Grand Hotel Ligure in the city-centre Piazza Carlo Felice and the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma.

Before Moriondo invented the espresso machine, the customers had to wait for a long time to get their drinks served. Moriondo's invention was a bulk brewer.

Google mentioned on its site, "Moriondo figured that making multiple cups of coffee at once would allow him to serve more customers at a faster pace, giving him an edge over his competitors."

The machine invented by him used a combination of steam and boiling water to brew coffee. It had a large boiler that pushed heated water through a bed of coffee grounds while the second boiler produced steam that flashed the bed of coffee and completed the brew.

Angelo directly supervised a mechanic to build his invention and then presented his espresso machine at the General Expo of Turin in 1884, where it was awarded the bronze medal.

Moriondo received a patent, "New steam machinery for the economic and instantaneous confection of coffee beverage, method ‘A. Moriondo’." Then he continued to work on his machine to make further improvements.