Google Bids 2021 Goodbye With Coulourful New Year 2022 Doodle

For New Year's Eve 2021, Google has launched an exciting Google Doodle doodle adorned with candies, confetti and lights. It went live on Google's homepage across different regions at 12:00 AM on 31 December to mark the festivities of New Year 2022 and usher in the new year.

The New Year Google doodle is a big colorful one with 2021 written across a huge candy.