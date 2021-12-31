Google Bids 2021 Goodbye With Coulourful New Year 2022 Doodle

Google's New year 2022 doodle
(Photo: Google)
For New Year's Eve 2021, Google has launched an exciting Google Doodle doodle adorned with candies, confetti and lights. It went live on Google's homepage across different regions at 12:00 AM on 31 December to mark the festivities of New Year 2022 and usher in the new year.
The New Year Google doodle is a big colorful one with 2021 written across a huge candy.
If a person makes a search on the Google search engine for any New year's related keywords, Google will not only bring back its confetti easter egg from the previous year 2021, but also shed some confetti on your virtual screen that you can control by clicking on the confetti popper.
Therefore, the New Year doodle is just a fun element that Google has brought to its users to celebrate the coming of the new year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)