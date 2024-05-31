Global Day of Parents 2024: 20+ Quotes to Share With Your Beloved Parents

Global Day of Parents 2024 Quotes: The Global Day of Parents is observed on 1 June every year. This year, it will be celebrated under the theme 'The Promise of Playful Parenting'. The General Assembly established this day in 2012 to express appreciation for all parents and their selfless sacrifices in nurturing their children. It emphasizes the critical role of parents in the family's primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children.

Global Day of Parents reminds us that children's development and well-being are strongly influenced by their families. The family plays a vital role in providing children with identity, love, care, and protection. They also help in the healthy development of children, enabling them to reach their full potential. On this Global Day of Parents 2024, we have curated some inspirational quotes for you to share with your parents to make them feel special and loved.