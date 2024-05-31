Global Day of Parents 2024: 20+ Quotes to Share With Your Beloved Parents

Global Day of Parents 2024: Quotes to share with parents.
Global Day of Parents 2024 Quotes: The Global Day of Parents is observed on 1 June every year. This year, it will be celebrated under the theme 'The Promise of Playful Parenting'. The General Assembly established this day in 2012 to express appreciation for all parents and their selfless sacrifices in nurturing their children. It emphasizes the critical role of parents in the family's primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children.
Global Day of Parents reminds us that children's development and well-being are strongly influenced by their families. The family plays a vital role in providing children with identity, love, care, and protection. They also help in the healthy development of children, enabling them to reach their full potential. On this Global Day of Parents 2024, we have curated some inspirational quotes for you to share with your parents to make them feel special and loved.
The Global Day of Parents acknowledges the important role of parents in shaping their children's future and provides an opportunity to appreciate their sacrifices. This day also offers an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of family support and the need for social investment in families. It also highlights the role of parents in promoting positive child development outcomes and helping them to achieve their full potential.
Below is the list of some amazing quotes that you must share with your beloved parents on the occasion of Global Day of Parents 2024.
The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day. [O. A. Battista].
So much is asked of parents, and so little is given. [Virginia Satir].
Parenting is a life time job and does not stop when a child grows up. [Jake Slope].
Parents are living gods. They do everything to make their children happy and expect nothing in return. [Saravana Kumar Murugan].
We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. [Henry Ward Beecher].
A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided. [Robert Brault].
Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it. [Ann Brashares].
Love is the chain whereby to bind a child to its parents. [Abraham Lincoln].
All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my mother. [Abraham Lincoln].
Parents aren’t the people you come from. They’re the people you want to be, when you grow up. [Jodi Picoult].
Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first. [Matthew Jacobson].
No matter how far we come, our parents are always in us. [Brad Meltzer].
My heroes are and were my parents. I can’t see having anyone else as my heroes. [Michael Jordan].
Children harbor a great many doubts and sorrows that could be eased by a loving hug from a parent. [Richelle E. Goodrich].
There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child. [Henry Ward Beecher].
A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone. [Billy Graham].
Parents are the ultimate role models for children. Every word, movement and action has an effect. No other person or outside force has a greater influence on a child than the parent. [Bob Keeshan].
One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad. [Jim DeMint].
At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child's success is the positive involvement of parents. [Jane D. Hull].
Parents are the bones on which children cut their teeth. [Peter Ustinov].
I knew I was blessed with a gift of having both parents. [Kendrick Lamar].
My parents are my backbone. Still are. They're the only group that will support you if you score zero or you score 40. [Kobe Bryant].
The relationship between parents and children, but especially between mothers and daughters, is tremendously powerful, scarcely to be comprehended in any rational way. [Joyce Carol Oates].
