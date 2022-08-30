Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best Rangoli Ideas, Images, and Designs To Try at Home

The celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi, an auspicious festival in India, have already begun, with people struggling to contain enthusiasm and excitement.

This entire month has been full of festivals, with Janmashtami and Raksha Bandhan being celebrated with great zest. People decorated their houses with flowers and leaves, and made various kinds of sweets for Bhog.

This year we will be celebrating Ganeshotsav from 31 August 2022. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated because it is the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, and the festival is a 10-day long celebration, ending with Murti Visarjan on 9 September.

Take a look at a few Rangoli ideas with us, so that you can prepare a beautiful rangoli at home.