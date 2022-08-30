Photos: After 2 Years, Maharashtra Gears Up for Ganesh Chaturthi Without Curbs

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, 28 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Preparations and celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi are underway across the country. After two years of a global pandemic, Indians are celebrating the festival in a grand way.
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on 31 August 2022. A 10-day long festival, Ganeshotsav culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as the Ganesh Visarjan day.
Mumbai: Media during the unveiling of the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Lalbaugh in Mumbai, Monday, 29 August.
Artists give finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha, made from paper pulp to raise awareness about the environment, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, Thursday, 25 August.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession of the Chintamani Ganpati ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession of the Chintamani Ganpati ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Saturday, 27 August.
Since the celebrations are taking place after two years, several restrictions were removed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
To evaluate the preparations, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had called a meeting on Thursday and come up with the following guidelines:
CCTV cameras have to be installed into the pandals in order to avoid any suspicious activity or theft.
Pandals are not permitted to be set next to high-tension electrical poles, as per the regulations.
The leaders of other social organisations and community associations are required to hold meetings in their communities, prior to the festival, in order to ensure communal peace and harmony during Ganesh Chaturthi.
Restriction on the height of Lord Ganesh idols was also removed.
However, BMC officials said households have been requested to cap it at two feet.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.
Devotees transport larger-than-life size idols of Lord Ganesh from a workshop to a pandal ahead of the Ganesh Utsav, in Mumbai, Sunday, 28 August.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Navi Mumbai.
Artisans give final touches to the idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in Karad.
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, 28 August.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Karad, Maharashtra, Monday, 29 August.
Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesh during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during a religious procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.
