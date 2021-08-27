Vikas Khanna's Salad Recipe With Desi Tadka

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna cooked up a storm for The Quint from his studio in New York while promoting his film Buried Seeds, directed by Andrei Severny. Here's the recipe for his turnip green apple salad:

Ingredients

Add panch phoron (spices from Bengal) to the oil pan

Roast bell pepper with the spices

Add 1 tsp of sugar, salt for taste Tip: Don't overcook it.

Take it off the flame and then add 2 tbsp of yogurt

Blend it and keep it aside

Marinate turnip ribbons with grounded fennel seeds and salt

Marinate green apple with coriander powder, garlic powder and chilli powder

Roll them into cigars alternatively

Bake the turnip and green apple in a pre-heated oven at 300 degrees for 15 to 20 mins

Now plate it with the blended bell pepper pure and baked turnip and green apple