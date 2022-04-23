English Language Day 2022: History, Significance, Quotes and Messages

World English Language Day is celebrated on 23 April every year globally. This day aims to celebrate, entertain and inform about the culture, history, and achievements related to the English language.

English language day was first celebrated in the year 2010 and 23 April was chosen to celebrate the day as it marks the birth and death anniversary of William Shakespeare.

It was during Shakespeare's existence that the English language went through a lot of changes. William Shakespeare was popularly known as the 'Bard' and he created several new words and phrases that are still used today.