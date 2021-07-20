Eid-al-Adha 2021 History, Significance: Here's How Bakra Eid is Celebrated

Bakra Eid (Bakrid) also known as Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 July in India.

According to the Islamic calendar, two most important occasions are Eid-al-Adha and Eid-al-Fitr. Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah and celebrations of the same last for around three days. Whereas, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which comes after the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan.