Bakra Eid 2021: Eid-al-Adha Dates in India and Saudi Arabia

Eid-ul-Adha 2021 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 July in India
(Photo: iStock)
The festival of Bakrid (Bakra Eid) is just round the corner. It is also known as Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha.
Bakrid is one of the two very important festivals of observed by the Muslim community. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah. Celebrations of the same last for three days. The other prominenet festival is Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which comes after the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan.
Muslims all across the globe celebrate these days by praying, wearing new clothes, enjoying delicious cuisines and by spending the day with friends and family.
Bakrid 2021 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 July in India. According to prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, the crescent moon for Zul Hijjah month was sighted on the evening of 11 July 2021. Therefore, Eid-ul-Adha 2021 will be observed on 21 July.
Bakrid will be celebrated a day earlier in Saudi Arabia, i.e., on 20 July.
According to the legend, it is believed that Prophet Ibrahim, in his dreams, was asked by God to sacrifice his son Ismail. Moved by his faith and devotion, God sent the angel Jibra'il or Gabriel with a goat and asked him to replace his son with the goat. Bakrid is celebrated all around the globe to mark that day. The day is of huge importance to Muslim community.
