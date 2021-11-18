Happy Dev Diwali 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status for Dev Deepawali

Dev Deepawali is being celebrated on Thursday, 18 November 2021. This occasion is observed every year in the holy city of Varanasi, to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. Therefore, it is also know as Tripurotsav.

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Dev Deepavali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima.

To celebrate this auspicious occasion of Dev Diwali, devotees of Lord Shiva from around the world, visit Varanasi, also known as Kashi. Temples and other parts of the city, specially areas connected to river Ganga, are decorated with diyas and light. People also take a holy dip in Ganga and worship Lord Shiva to mark this auspicious occasion.