Happy Dev Diwali 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status for Dev Deepawali

Here are some wishes, images, quotes for the occasion of Dev Deepawali. Image used for representational purpose.
(File Photo: Reuters)
Dev Deepawali is being celebrated on Thursday, 18 November 2021. This occasion is observed every year in the holy city of Varanasi, to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. Therefore, it is also know as Tripurotsav.
As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Dev Deepavali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima.
To celebrate this auspicious occasion of Dev Diwali, devotees of Lord Shiva from around the world, visit Varanasi, also known as Kashi. Temples and other parts of the city, specially areas connected to river Ganga, are decorated with diyas and light. People also take a holy dip in Ganga and worship Lord Shiva to mark this auspicious occasion.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.
Dev Deepavali is celebrated every year to in honour of Lord Shiva. May he bless you with a healthy and peaceful life. Happy Dev Deepavali!
May Lord Shiva bless you with a wonderful life on this auspicious occasion of Dev Diwali. Happy Deepavali to you and your family!
May this Dev Deepavali brings light in your life. A very happy Dev Diwali 2021!
I hope that all your desires are fulfilled on this special occasion of Dev Diwali. Happy Dev Deepavali to you and your family!
Dev Diwali celebrates the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur. I pray that he gives you the strength to lead a beautiful life. Happy Dev Deepawali!
Happy Dev Deepawali images with wishes
Happy Dev Diwali images with wishes in Hindi
Happy Dev Deepavali images with wishes
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)