Children’s Day Wishes 2020: Status, Quotes, GIF, Image & Greetings

Children’s Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Cards and Greetings In English & Hindi | (Photo: iStock Images)
Jawaharlal Nehru once said that children are the future of the country, so they should be given love. In his memory, on the birth anniversary of our late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on 14 November, Children’s Day is celebrated with great pomp across the country.

On this day, functions and competitions are organised in schools where gifts are also distributed among the children.

Here are some quotes, statuses, images, greetings, etc you can use to wish kids a happy Children’s Day.

“Children are the future. Nurture them right, so that they grow up to be able leaders and lead the world towards light. Happy Children’s Day.”

“What is life without children? Like a world without the sun, moon and stars. Happy Children’s Day!”

