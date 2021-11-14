Children's Day 2021: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru on Bal Diwas
Here are some quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of Children's Day 2021.
Here are some quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru on Children's Day 2021
Children's Day is celebrated each year on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, i.e. 14 November. It is a special day which is observed to promote the rights and education of Children.
Children's Day in India is celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday because he was very fond of children and used to believe that children are the future of India, and they should be nurtured with love. Children used to love him a lot as well and fondly called him 'Chacha Nehru'.
Earlier Children's Day was celebrated on 20 November, however, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, it was moved to his birthday.
In this article, we have curated some inspirational and beautiful quotes by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, which you can share with the kids and wish them a very happy Children's Day.
"A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and for the search for truth."
Jawaharlal Nehru
"The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play. They do not think of differences amongst themselves, difference of class or caste or colour or status. They are wiser than their father(s) or mother(s)."
Jawaharlal Nehru
"As they grow up, unfortunately, their natural freedom is often eclipsed by teaching and behavior of elders. At school, they learn many things, which are no doubt useful, but they gradually forget that essential thing to be human and kind, playful and make life richer for ourselves and others"
Jawaharlal Nehru
“Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”
Jawaharlal Nehru
“Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit”
Jawaharlal Nehru
"The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the Knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."
Jawaharlal Nehru
