Children's Day 2021: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru on Bal Diwas

Children's Day is celebrated each year on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, i.e. 14 November. It is a special day which is observed to promote the rights and education of Children.

Children's Day in India is celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday because he was very fond of children and used to believe that children are the future of India, and they should be nurtured with love. Children used to love him a lot as well and fondly called him 'Chacha Nehru'.