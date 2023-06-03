Book Excerpt: The Death and Subsequent Investigation of Moosewala's Murder

Sidhu Moosewala’s music videos were often criticised for their violent content. In them, he brandished guns as luxury cars flew past in the background. The aggression and hypermasculine behaviour that he exhibited in his videos was not an entirely alien concept. In the region where he came from, it was considered a show of strength. His public persona was in line with his position in the caste and class structure of the state. His videos consolidated his image of a rebellious young man unafraid of confrontation. The singer often challenged his enemies to come face to face. ‘I can surely handle many of you,’ he said in a video while responding to those making threatening phone calls to him.

The Thar moved along the road. Moosewala placed his pistol, a .455 bore Chrome-plated US-made Ithaca, in the accessory pocket of the driver’s door. He had bought this weapon a year ago and had an arms licence to carry it. He drove past rows of keekar, tahli, neem and eucalyptus trees that lined the road on either side.

The keekar tree can survive without much water and is found all over Punjab, especially in the birs, the local name for a small forest. It is more common in Malwa, especially in the Mansa and Bathinda districts. It is a tree with its own story of resistance in Punjab, where it nearly went extinct two decades ago but then bounced back to a large extent.