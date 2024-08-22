New Book Details the Suffering of Women Workers in Informal Sector During COVID

(The following is an excerpt from Pan-India Stories of Informal Workers During Covid-19 Pandemic: Crisis Narratives by Deepanshu Mohan, Sakshi Chindaliya, and Arun Kumar Kaushik published by Palgrave Macmillan. Para breaks have been added for the convenience of the reader.)

Within the realm of informal spaces in India, the profound impact of gender-differentiated exposure during the pandemic presented a complex web of challenges that women, especially those from marginalised backgrounds, navigate. Amidst the backdrop of the pandemic, the deeply entrenched socio-cultural and economic structures that have historically alienated women, placing them at a distinct disadvantage, became more apparent than ever.

Hence, instead of approaching it from an equality perspective, we resorted to the lens of equity. This allowed us to analyse how women’s diverse social identities intersect to produce specific and compounded consequences, shedding light on the “double burden” they bear (Friedan, 1963). Through our ethnography, we dove into the intricacies of their experiences, which provided insight into the often invisibilised, overworked, and underpaid nature of their contributions to the economy.

For instance, contrary to the common perception of the fishing industry being primarily male-dominated, we found that women are central in the intricate supply chain of this unorganised sector. Despite engaging in all facets of the trade, except venturing out in the sea, their efforts are rarely accounted for in the mainstream discourse. The invisibilisation of their contributions not only reflects but also perpetuates the existing gender-based hierarchies.