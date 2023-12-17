Reading About 1995-1996 in 2023-2024

In 2023, the word ‘violence’ brings to mind, above all, Manipur, where ethnic violence, also premised on identity politics, began in May and recurred over the coming months, moving from the fringes of mainstream media pages and news shows to headlines and primetime, then back to its fringes. But, in Manipur, it’s always at the centre.

Tejas Mangeshkar, Guest Editor and Creative Director of the issue, begins his editorial note by writing, “1995 was the year I was introduced to the Motorola pagers. A small screen device on which messages popped up with a beep. There were times when a group of artists, like us, would be paging details of a meetup location near Shivaji Park in Dadar.” The pager has become the smartphone now, and tech, as it is wont to do, has changed everything. The issue has Kamal Sidhu and Rajesh Devraj writing about the advent of MTV and the launch of Channel V, respectively. One can’t help but think of those cultural zeitgeists in the context of more recent disruptors like streaming television. ‘Netflix and chill’, after all, is the euphemism of our times. Nor can one read Dino Morea’s piece The Era of Supermodels without wondering how such a phenomenon would translate on Instagram.

Examining a past moment in time that has been a fountainhead of change, not just for society and politics but also in terms of culture and consumption, can make you wonder about your today. Or tomorrow.

Sagarika, who delivered the nineties pop hit album Naujawan with her brother Shaan, writes of 1996, “It was an odd time because all the layers to Bombay disappeared, and Mumbai emerged as one unit. We had to be more cautious. Our performances became more choreographed and our fashion choices more filtered. There was certainly a shift, and in subtle ways, we had to curb ourselves.”

But, Sagarika also writes, “Before 1995, we were just kids who felt invisible. But then the economy opened up, MTV and Channel V entered the market. It suddenly felt like we had a platform of our own. That year [1995], when we dropped Naujawan and Q-funk, it felt like we could wear whatever we wanted and really express ourselves through outlandish outfits. It was so much fun because nobody was judging us. Even if there was judgement, we didn’t care!”

To paraphrase Dickens, what seems like the worst of times can also be the best of times.

Shetty writes, “The city now renamed ‘Mumbai’ seemed to be in a dystopic flux. There was an unprecedented surge in the construction buildings, unregulated, and perhaps even partially sanctioned by corruption and greed of the few… The communal riots revealed the fragility of the once fabled communal harmony and left many of us questioning the city’s cosmopolitan identity.”

He also writes, “For better or worse, the liberalisation of the economy in the nineties, opened a few avenues for us, away from the clutch of the gatekeepers of culture in the country. Even if inadvertently so, it afforded us other ways of thinking, perhaps more directly, besides the prescribed notions of our own location in relation to the world at large. Things seemed more possible than ever.”