Book Excerpt: Sanjay Kaul's Transformative Approach to Economic Development

Notwithstanding the economic liberalization of the early 1990s, and the ensuing years of relatively high GDP growth rates, the reality is that four out of five impoverished South Asian families live in India. The country has poor health and education indicators, sharp gender disparities, high child mortality and malnutrition, a significant food-insecure population, declining employment levels, and a rapidly increasing urban population surviving in unliveable conditions.

Over the years, income inequality has only risen (and) this inequality in income distribution and wealth has dramatically undermined the expected trickle-down effect of economic growth. Moreover, not only has the employment rate declined perceptibly, but the absolute number of jobs has also dropped in India for over a decade; a phenomenon aptly described as 'job-loss' growth. And yet, several sectors of the economy have done remarkably well. In overall terms as well, India is forecast to be the world’s fastest growing economy.