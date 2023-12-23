Book Excerpt: How September 11 Led To the Awakening of a Muslim Boy in Aligarh

The evening of 11 September 2001 was slow and sunny like most autumn evenings in Aligarh. I was studying while watching Cartoon Network (my parents didn’t interfere with how I studied).

The most precious instrument in our home, our landline phone, rang in the lobby at around 6.30 pm. Aamir Hasan, the only other boy in my class as interested in politics and world affairs as me, was on the other end.

‘Turn on the news. Something big has happened!’ he said.

‘What is it?’