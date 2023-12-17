Despite Hate, Indian Muslims Undertook a 'Jihad' To Educate & Uplift Themselves

Overcoming years of lethargy and a feeling of being discriminated against by the system, the community, in recent years, has taken to appearing for secular competitive examinations in a big way.

We have had the case of the Rahmani-30 classes, through which more than 300 students have been sent to IITs across the country over the past 12 years. A brainchild of Wali Rahmani, former speaker of the Bihar Assembly, the Rahmani-30 classes have been gaining traction with each passing year. On the same lines have been the efforts of the Zakat Foundation of India (ZFI), Jamia Millia Residential Academy and other similar though admittedly smaller ventures of Jamia Hamdard, the Haj Committee in Mumbai and sundry mosques in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

They have all striven to increase the representation of Muslims in civil services. Except in cases like that of Jamia, they have used community resources, financial and manpower, to prepare students to take on the toughest examination in a level playing field without the benefit of any reservation. Just helping prepare better-informed, better-guided candidates. Young men and women born in the 1990s were often told about the success of Amir Subhani, just as those who entered college after 2010 were informed of the success story of Shah Faesal. They were just two men who topped the civil services, but for the youngsters in the community they became icons and role models.