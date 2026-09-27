Book Excerpt: Family Secrets, Forgotten Past & a Mystery That Spans Generations

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(Extracted with permission from All That She Left Behind, by Atima Mankotia, published by Readomania Publishing. Paragraph breaks have been added for readers’ convenience).
A mysterious box, strange contents, and an enigmatic letter urging her to search for someone long believed dead—these are the fragments of the past Sanya inherits when her formidable grandmother, Saudamini Malviya, a self-made and exceedingly wealthy businesswoman, dies, leaving behind more than grief.
A hidden family history emerges, stretching back to pre-Independence India, when Saudamini was a young girl growing up amid political upheaval, forbidden loyalties, and dangerous silences.
Her past had been guarded fiercely—perhaps desperately.
But another thread surfaces: the centuries-old legend of Princess Sanyukta of Kannauj. Why does this tale echo so eerily through Saudamini’s life? And how does its shadow seep into her mind, compelling into actions that shock and unsettle?
Some stories demand to be told. Others were buried for a reason.
And Sanya must decide: are all secrets meant to be revealed—or are some better left unsaid?
(All That She Left Behind is author Atima Mankotia’s third book, launched on 6 September 2026. This is an opinion piece; the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)