Bhai Dooj 2021: Puja Shubh Muhurat, Tilak Time

Bhai Dooj Know Puja, Time of Tika and How It’s Celebrated
(Photo: iStock)
Bhai Dooj is a special festival which, just like Raksh Bandhan, celebrates the beautiful relationship shared by brothers and sisters. This festival falls a day after Govardhan Puja, and two days after Diwali.
It is a part of five days long Diwali celebrations.
As mentioned above, Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj, celebrates the bond shared by sisters and brothers. Sisters apply Tika (vermillion) on the forehead of their brother and pray for their good, long and happy life.
Brothers bring gifts for their sisters to celebrate this auspicious occasion.
According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day (Dwitiya Tithi) of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Here are the details about Bhai Dooj Tika timing.
Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 01:10 PM to 03:21 PM (duration 02 hours and 11 minutes)
Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 11:14 PM on 5 November 2021
Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 07:44 PM on 6 November 2021
People celebrate this special day with their brothers, sisters and other family members. They wear new clothes, prepare different delicacies, have sweets and exchange gifts.
Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta. It is celebrated with joy and fervour in several parts of India and Nepal.
