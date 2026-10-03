Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Art and culture  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wujood: What Does It Mean to Be? | Urdunama

Wujood: What Does It Mean to Be? | Urdunama

Explore the meaning of wujood through poetry, Iqbal’s ideas of existence and freedom to the pull of jazb-e-khaak.

Fabeha Syed
Art and Culture
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the many meanings of <em>wujood</em> (وجود) through the poetry of thinkers and poets who have grappled with what it means to exist. Is existence simply about being, or does it also encompass presence, rootedness, freedom, influence, and the meaning we create through our lives?</p></div>
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In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the many meanings of wujood (وجود) through the poetry of thinkers and poets who have grappled with what it means to exist. Is existence simply about being, or does it also encompass presence, rootedness, freedom, influence, and the meaning we create through our lives?

Photo: The Quint

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What does it mean to exist? At first, wujood (وجود) may seem to be a simple word for existence or being. But in poetry, philosophy and everyday life, the idea carries a much deeper resonance. To have wujood is not merely to be present; it can also mean to leave an impression, to be rooted somewhere, to exercise freedom, and to find meaning in the way we inhabit the world.

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the many dimensions of wujood through poetry, bringing together different ways poets have imagined what it means to be alive and present. Rather than treating existence as a fixed state, the episode considers it as something shaped by our relationship with the world around us.

A central part of this exploration is the poetry of Allama Iqbal, whose work repeatedly returns to questions of the self, freedom and purpose. One striking image is his conversation between a tree and a desert bird. Their contrasting ways of existing open up questions about rootedness and movement, stability and freedom, and the different forms that a meaningful life can take.

Iqbal’s idea of rising beyond jazb-e-khaak—literally, the pull of the earth, and metaphorically the forces of worldly attachment and desire—adds another dimension to the conversation. Existence, in this sense, is not simply about occupying a place in the world. It is also about how one responds to the forces that pull, limit or define us.

Through these poetic encounters, wujood emerges as more than a philosophical abstraction. It becomes a question about presence: How do we inhabit the world? What holds us in place, and what enables us to move beyond it? What gives our existence meaning?

By turning to poetry, Urdunama invites listeners to pause and consider these questions—not as distant philosophical problems, but as questions that are intimately connected to the experience of being human.

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