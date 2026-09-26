Bhagat Singh, Urdu and Revolution: Understanding His Multilingual World

The conversation also invites us to reconsider the way Bhagat Singh is remembered today. His image is often reduced to that of a revolutionary martyr, but his writings and reading habits reveal a more complex intellectual personality—one shaped by a diverse literary and linguistic milieu.

By examining the place of Urdu in Bhagat Singh’s world, Urdunama brings attention to the connections between language, literature and political thought. It is a reminder that revolutionary ideas do not emerge in isolation; they are also shaped by the books people read, the languages they encounter and the cultural worlds they inhabit.

This episode offers an opportunity to look at Bhagat Singh not only as a revolutionary, but also as a reader, writer and thinker shaped by a multilingual India.