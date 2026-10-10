What Is Mizaaj? Exploring Temperament, Personality and Khudi

What makes us who we are? Is it our natural temperament, the experiences that shape us, or the choices we make when life tests us? In Urdu, the word mizaaj offers a way to explore these questions. Meaning temperament, disposition or one’s characteristic way of being, mizaaj speaks to the subtle ways we think, feel and respond to the world around us.

In this week’s episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed delves into the meaning of mizaaj and its relationship with personality, selfhood and resilience. Through the evocative poetry of Jaun Elia, Habib Jalib and Daagh Dehlvi, the episode examines how our inner selves are expressed, challenged and sometimes transformed by the circumstances we encounter.