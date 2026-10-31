Vaqaar: Urdu Poetry on Dignity, Grace, and Knowing Your Worth

Some words carry an entire philosophy within them, and vaqaar is one such word. Rooted in the Urdu language, vaqaar speaks of dignity, grace, self-respect, and an awareness of one's own worth. But it is more than simply holding one's head high or maintaining an appearance of composure. It is about understanding who we are, recognizing our value, and carrying ourselves with a quiet confidence that does not need constant validation.

In this episode of Urdunama, we explore the many dimensions of vaqaar through the poetry of three celebrated Urdu poets: Qateel Shifai, Jaun Elia, and Bashir Badr. Each poet approaches this idea from a different emotional and philosophical perspective, offering us a deeper understanding of what it means to live with dignity.