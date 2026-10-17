Bisaat: Knowing Your Place in the Game

The idea of bisaat finds a familiar expression on a chessboard, where every piece has its own movement, purpose, and limitations. A pawn cannot move like a queen, yet every piece plays a role in shaping the game. The question, then, is not simply how much power we possess, but whether we understand how to use what we have. In life, too, we often measure ourselves against others without considering that everyone operates within different circumstances and possesses different abilities.

This thought also echoes the familiar conversation between a mountain and a squirrel, in which each recognises that the other has a distinct place and purpose. The mountain may possess grandeur and size, but the squirrel has its own agility and usefulness. Neither needs to become the other to establish its worth. The exchange reminds us that capability cannot always be measured by a single standard, and that what appears insignificant in one context may be invaluable in another.