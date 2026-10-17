Bisaat: Knowing Your Place in the Game

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What does it mean to know your place in the world? Is it about recognising your strengths, accepting your limitations, or understanding how you relate to those around you? The Urdu word bisaat offers a fascinating way to explore these questions. Meaning capacity, capability, means, or the extent of one’s reach, bisaat invites us to reflect on what we are capable of and how we measure ourselves against others.
In this episode of Urdunama, we explore the many dimensions of bisaat through the poetry of Jaun Elia and Allama Iqbal, connecting the word to the broader idea of khudi—our sense of self.
The idea of bisaat finds a familiar expression on a chessboard, where every piece has its own movement, purpose, and limitations. A pawn cannot move like a queen, yet every piece plays a role in shaping the game. The question, then, is not simply how much power we possess, but whether we understand how to use what we have. In life, too, we often measure ourselves against others without considering that everyone operates within different circumstances and possesses different abilities.
This thought also echoes the familiar conversation between a mountain and a squirrel, in which each recognises that the other has a distinct place and purpose. The mountain may possess grandeur and size, but the squirrel has its own agility and usefulness. Neither needs to become the other to establish its worth. The exchange reminds us that capability cannot always be measured by a single standard, and that what appears insignificant in one context may be invaluable in another.
Through the poetry of Jaun Elia and Allama Iqbal, bisaat takes on a deeper meaning. Their words encourage us to question the boundaries we place on ourselves and the assumptions we make about others. While Iqbal’s idea of khudi emphasises self-realisation and the cultivation of one’s potential, Jaun Elia’s introspective poetry often invites us to confront our uncertainties, contradictions, and vulnerabilities.
Together, these perspectives raise an important question: do we truly understand our own capabilities, or do we allow comparison, circumstance, and social expectations to define them for us? Just as we may underestimate ourselves, we may also misjudge the potential of those around us.
Ultimately, knowing one’s bisaat is not about accepting a fixed place in the world. It is about recognising where we stand, understanding what we can do, and remaining open to what we might become. It asks us to balance self-awareness with ambition, humility with confidence, and acceptance with the desire to grow.Tune in to Urdunama as we explore bisaat through Urdu poetry and discover what it means to understand ourselves and our place in the game of life.