In the Glow of ‘Roshni’, Every Poem Finds Clarity | Urdunama

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From Ghalib to Waseem Barelvi, Urdu poets have taught us that even the faintest flicker of roshni (روشنی) can challenge the deepest tareeki (تاریکی). In their verses, light is never merely the absence of darkness; it is an emotion, a belief, a quiet rebellion against everything that threatens to dim the human spirit.
In Urdu poetry, roshni and tareeki exist in an intimate relationship. One gives meaning to the other. Darkness may arrive in the form of uncertainty, loneliness, heartbreak, or the unanswered questions that life leaves behind. Yet, it is often within these shadows that light finds its greatest significance. Perhaps that is why Urdu poets have never imagined hope as something effortless. Instead, they see it as something we must nurture, even when the world gives us every reason to let go.
For Shakeel Badayuni, light becomes a reflection of faith tested by uncertainty, reminding us that belief often shines brightest when circumstances are uncertain. Bashir Badr discovers its presence in life's simplest pleasures, in the morning breeze, fleeting moments, and the quiet beauty of everyday existence. Waseem Barelvi, meanwhile, gives light a life of its own, imagining it as a force that travels, touches, and transforms everything it encounters. Through their different poetic sensibilities, these poets arrive at a shared understanding: light is not always a grand spectacle. Sometimes, it is simply the courage to begin again.
And perhaps that is what makes roshni such a compelling metaphor in Urdu verse. It does not demand that darkness disappear. It simply asks that we do not surrender to it. It reminds us that hope can coexist with grief, that faith can survive doubt, and that even the smallest glimmer can make the unbearable feel a little less heavy.
As Diwali fills our homes and streets with the warmth of diyas, colours, and celebrations, it also offers an opportunity to reflect on the light we carry within ourselves. Beyond the glitter of festivities lies a quieter, more profound question: what does it mean to be someone's light?
This Diwali, Urdunama invites you to look beyond the lamps and discover the luminous world of Urdu poetry. In this special episode, Fabeha Syed explores how poets like Shakeel Badayuni, Bashir Badr, and Waseem Barelvi transform roshni into a language of hope, humanity, and resilience.
Because sometimes, the light we spend our lives searching for is waiting to be kindled within us. And sometimes, all it takes to defeat an ocean of darkness is one little diya.
This Diwali, don't just celebrate the light. Become it.