On His 90th Birthday, 5 Short Poems by Gulzar for the 21st Century Revolutionary

As a birthday tribute, I have translated five of his short poems from Urdu which showcase his revolutionary side.

Raza Naeem
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A picture of Gulzar.&nbsp;</p></div>
A picture of Gulzar. 

(Photo: AP)

Gulzar (born 1934) is one of the most influential intellectual and cultural figures in the Indian subcontinent and a perennial candidate for the next Nobel Prize in Literature from the region after Tagore.

His towering contributions as a poet, short-story writer, filmmaker, scriptwriter, lyricist and children's story-writer are well-known. Less well-known is the fact that he was born in the city of Dina near Jhelum in Punjab thirteen years before the partition of India. I had originally wanted to write a tribute to him when he won India’s most prestigious literary award, the Jnanpith back in February this year. 

Today marks his 90th birthday, and the month of August is synonymous with the partition of India, as well as the birthday of Gulzar. Equally well-known is Gulzar’s love for both the Urdu language and Pakistan.

As a birthday tribute, I have chosen to translate five of his short poems from Urdu which showcase Gulzar’s revolutionary side, as well as the fact that in his initial years, he was involved with the Progressive Writers Association. These poems put him in touch with his other progressive counterparts like Allama Iqbal, Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Ahmad Faraz. 

The revolutionary poetry of the progressives has its own position in Urdu poetry and long before the start of this movement, Allama Iqbal too had raised a word in favour of the poor. 

Gulzar speaking at an event.

(Photo: PTI)

Jis khet se dahqaan ko mayassar nahin rozi 

Us khet ke har khosha-e-gandum ko jala do 

(Burn every ear of wheat of that field from which 

 The farmer is not permitted to partake) 

But despite all the revolutionary slogans what do facts on the ground say? See these two poems of Gulzar. In one poem (Zara Allama Ko Koi Khabar Kar De – ‘Someone Just Give Allama the News’), the situation is told with reference to Iqbal, 

Zara Allama ko koi khabar kar de 

Ke jin kheton se dahqaan ko mayassar na hui roti 

Kisi ne khet mein ja kar jalaya bhi nahi 

Gandum ke khoshon ko 

Kahin koi nahin utha, na koi inqilaab aaya 

Janaze uth rahe hain gaon gaon se 

Ye sab ke sab janaze hain kisanon ke 

Jinhon ne qarz ki mitti chaba kar khudkushi kar li 

 (Someone just give Allama the news 

 That the fields from where the peasant could not obtain bread 

 No one even burnt the ears of wheat in the fields 

 No one rose in revolt anywhere, neither a revolution came 

 Funerals rise from village after village 

 All of them are the funerals of peasants 

 Who committed suicide by nibbling the earth of debt) 

Gulzar with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

In the other poem (Qafas Udas Hai Yaro – ‘The Cage is Sad, Friends’) the same has been done with reference to Faiz: 

Qafas udaas hai yaaro! 

Hari mirchi ka aik tukda pada hai 

Katori paani ki khaali hai, uundhi ho gayi thi 

Parinda ja chuka hai kab ka, qafas mein kuchh nahin hai!! 

 (The cage is sad friends! 

 A piece of green chilli lies there 

 The bowl of water is empty, it had overturned 

 The bird has long since departed, the cage has nothing!!) 

In another poem (Raakh – ‘Ash’), Gulzar said something very revealing with reference to revolution: 

Salakhon ke peechhe pade inqilaabi ki ankhon mein bhi 

Raakh utarne lagi hai! 

Dahakta hua koila der tak jab na phoonka gaya ho 

To shole ki ankhon mein bhi 

Motiye ki safedi utar aati hai

(Ash too is beginning to descend into the eyes 

 Of the revolutionary kept behind bars! 

 When the glowing coal has not been blown since long 

 Even in the flame’s eyes 

 The whiteness of cataract descends)  

Despite his modern tone and style, there is a tiny revolutionary too present somewhere within Gulzar. This revolutionary wants to speak somewhere in the manner of progressives and in words resembling Iqbal elsewhere but perhaps is not brave enough. This is why he is limited to expressing his anger, but such an expression of rage too does have its own importance.

My point can be judged from the last two poems (Kahin Jana Nahin Hai – ‘Don’t Have Anywhere to Go’ and Main Cigarette To Nahin Peeta – ‘I Do Not Smoke Cigarettes’).  

Kahin jaana nahin hai, 

Bas yunhi sadkon pe ghumen ge 

Kahin pad toden ge signal 

Kisi ki raah roken ge 

Koi chillaa ke gaali de ga 

Koi ‘horn’ bajaye ga 

Zara ehsaas to ho ga ke zinda hain 

Hamari koi hasti hai!!

(Don’t have anywhere to go 

 Just loitering on the roads for nothing 

 Breaking the signal somewhere 

 Stopping someone in the tracks 

 Someone will shout an abuse 

 Another will blow the ‘horn’! 

 At least we will feel that we are alive 

 We have an existence!!) 

Main cigarette to nahin peeta 

Magar har aane vale se bas itna pooch leta hoon ke “Maachis hai?” 

Bohat kuchh hai jise main phoonk dena chahta hoon 

Magar himmat nahin hoti!

(I do not smoke cigarettes, it’s true 

 But just ask every passer-by this much 

 That “Do You Have a Match?” 

 There is a lot which I want to blow up 

 But I am just not brave enough!)

Taken together, these five poems speak urgently to the 21st century revolutionary, whether in ‘Naya Pakistan’ here at home or in ‘Shining India’ across the border. 

(The writer is an award-winning researcher and translator based in Lahore and President of the Progressive Writers’ Association. He may be reached at razanaeem@hotmail.com. He tweets at @raza_naeem1979.) 

