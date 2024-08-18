Gulzar Turns 90 | Celebrating a Literary and Cinematic Icon

advertisement
Gulzar turns 90 today!
It is scarcely believable, since he wears his nine decades so lightly. Born Sampooran Singh Kalra on 18 August 1934, in Dina, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Gulzar is a national treasure. A celebrated poet, lyricist, author, screenwriter, and film director, his contributions to Urdu poetry and Hindi cinema have made him a beloved figure in the literary and entertainment worlds and to audiences of every stripe.
Gulzar’s early life was marked by the upheaval of Partition when he was entering his teens, forcing his family to move to India. Adversity and hardship accompanied his migration across the new border. Settling in Mumbai, he took up various odd jobs to support his family. His passion for literature and poetry, however, remained undiminished. Influenced by the works of Rabindranath Tagore, he began writing poetry and adopted the pen name "Gulzar".
Having suffered, he identified with the underclass, and he joined the Progressive Writers’ Association, where he met prominent figures like Bimal Roy and Shailendra. The Association facilitated Gulzar’s entry into the film industry.
Gulzar’s lyrics are known for their poetic depth and emotional resonance. Songs like “Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi” from “Masoom” and “Tere Bina Zindagi Se” from “Aandhi” are timeless classics that continue to touch hearts. His ability to weave intricate emotions into simple words has made his work universally relatable.
Beyond cinema, Gulzar’s literary contributions are vast and varied. He has written numerous collections of poetry, short stories, and plays. His poetry, often characterised by its combination of simplicity and profundity, explores themes of love, loss, and the human condition, notably in works like “Raat Pashmine Ki,” “Pukhraj,” and “Triveni,”.
Gulzar’s writing is deeply influenced by his personal experiences and observations of life. His poems often reflect a sense of nostalgia and longing, capturing the essence of fleeting moments and emotions.
Gulzar’s contributions to literature and cinema have been widely recognised. He has received numerous awards, including the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2002, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, India’s highest award in cinema. This year, he was honoured with the Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary award, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest literary figures of our time.
Gulzar’s impact on Indian culture and literature is immeasurable. His work transcends generations, resonating with both young and old alike. His ability to capture the essence of human emotions and experiences in his poetry and lyrics has made him a beloved figure across the country wherever the diaspora resides around the globe.
Gulzar’s journey from the hardscrabble existence of a refugee from a small town in a Punjab ravaged by Partition, to becoming a literary and cinematic icon in a resurgent and thriving India -- but a society in danger of being torn apart again on communal lines -- is a testament to his talent, perseverance, and passion for the arts.
His work continues to inspire and move people, making him a true maestro of words. As we celebrate his birthday today, we are conscious that in hailing his many contributions, we are celebrating the power of poetry and storytelling to connect us to our shared humanity.
(Former UN Under-Secretary-General, Shashi Tharoor is a Congress MP and an author. He can be reached @ShashiTharoor.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)