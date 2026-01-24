Kochi Biennale 2026: Too Many Artworks But Too Little Art

The alleys and landmarks around Fort Kochi and Matancherry are custom made for tourism reels. The Jewish Town where one of the oldest synagogues of the Commonwealth stands, built in 1568 with Belgian glass and Chinese tiles, is always a big draw. Kitschy art cafes are everywhere, and all varieties of tourists are making their way through what has become a maximum art district and if you are invested chances are you will end up discovering some wonderful work like the Amphibian Aesthetics at Ishara House and Shilpi Ranjan Retrospective at Uru Art Harbour.

The Biennale, positioned in this rich historic location drawing from the town’s cosmopolitan character and heritage, certainly contributes to the popularity of the city and encourages artistic temper but the founders and funders must ask tough questions whether the bar is adequately high and pay attention of the governance of the festival. Highlighting visits by celebrity writers and artists is an obvious outreach but I want to return to the Biennale for art and not for a “spectacle” that is “unfinished” and a work-in-progress.

(Kishalay Bhattacharjee is a journalist and Dean, Jindal School of Journalism and Communication and author most recently of Where the Madness Lies: Citizen Accounts of Identity and Nationalism (Orient Black Swan). This is an opinion pieces and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)