International Museum Day 2022: Theme, History, and Quotes on Museums

Theme, History and Quotes on International Museum Day 2022
(Photo: iStock)
International Museum Day (IMD) is celebrated every year on 18 May. This day is observed to highlight the importance of museums in any culture. According to the official website of International Council of Museums (ICOM), "Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples."
This year, the theme for International Museum Day is 'The Power of Museums'. As per ICOM's website, the theme focuses on exploring the power of museums to achieve sustainability, to innovate on digitalisation and accessibility, and the power of community building through education.
The idea of having an International Museum Day first surfaced during a meeting called 'Crusade for Museums,' organised by ICOM in 1951.
However, the resolution for International Museum Day was adopted during ICOM General Assembly in Moscow, in 1977.
“A visit to a museum is a search for beauty, truth, and meaning in our lives. Go to museums as often as you can.” – Maira Kalman
“The best introduction to art is to stroll through a museum. The more art you see, the more you’ll learn to define your own taste.” – Jeanne Frank
"A country that has few museums is both materially poor and spiritually poor …museums, like theatres and libraries, are a means to freedom.” – Wendy Beckett
"A museum is a spiritual place. People lower their voices when they get close to art." – Mario Botta
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)