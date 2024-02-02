Gogi Saroj Pal & Her Nayikas: Remembering the 'First Feminist Artist' of India

Bold colours. A calm, peaceful, and miniature nayika (heroine) – a blend of tradition and modern feminism. A naked figurine, almost gazing back at her gazers with her huge eyes that sit gracefully on her long face. A silent face, yet loudly expressive of her inner desires.

This was the iconic style of 20th century contemporary artist Gogi Saroj Pal, acclaimed by many as the 'first feminist artist of India'. Renowned for reinventing Indian myths and giving them a feminist touch – and an artistic savant versed in acrylic, oil, gouache, weaving, ceramics, and lithography – Gogi passed away at her Delhi home on 27 January. She was 79.