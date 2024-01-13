Who is Dulla Bhatti, the Robinhood of Punjab Immortalised in Famous Lohri Song?

Every year, come Lohri, it is customary for Punjabis to gather, light a bonfire, distribute sweets, and sing and dance to this very song. We have all heard it; and many of us who are even slightly proficient in Punjabi, or fond of Punjabi music, have also sung along with full zeal and gaiety.

But who was Dulla Bhatti? Who were Sundri and Mundri? What is the legend, which has been immortalised forever in this Lohri song, to be sung for ages to come?

The Quint delves into the history and decodes the folk song for you.