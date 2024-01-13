Who is Dulla Bhatti, the Robinhood of Punjab Immortalised in Famous Lohri Song?

(Songs praising Dulla Bhatti are an integral part of Lohri celebrations)
The Quint
Every year, come Lohri, it is customary for Punjabis to gather, light a bonfire, distribute sweets, and sing and dance to this very song. We have all heard it; and many of us who are even slightly proficient in Punjabi, or fond of Punjabi music, have also sung along with full zeal and gaiety.
But who was Dulla Bhatti? Who were Sundri and Mundri? What is the legend, which has been immortalised forever in this Lohri song, to be sung for ages to come?
The Quint delves into the history and decodes the folk song for you.
The story of this folk legend can be traced to the 16th-century in a small village called Pindi Bhattian, nestled in the forests of west Punjab, some 120 kms from the erstwhile Mughal capital of Lahore, now in Pakistan.
The area was controlled by the Rajput Muslim chieftains belonging to the Bhatti clan. They enjoyed influence during the Lodhi era, but were overpowered by the Mughals as Humayun extended his empire westwards.
The Mughals entrusted feudal lords loyal to them to collect revenue from the peasants.
In July 1547, months after Farid’s execution, his wife gave birth to their only son, Abdullah, whom the villagers affectionately called ‘Dulla’. Afraid to lose her only son to his father’s legacy, Dulla’s mother kept their death a secret.
A painting depicting Dulla Bhatti
Nineteenth-century Punjabi poet Kishan Singh ‘Arif’ notes in his book ‘Qissa Dulla Bhatti’ — Qissa is a Punjabi poetic ballad-writing style — that Dulla used to love playing with a gulel (slingshot) in his childhood, and he and his friends would often break the earthen pots of the village women with slingshots.
Once, a mirasan (woman belonging to the oppressed Mirasi caste) named Nandi got angry at him, and told him he was a blot to his forefathers’ legacy.
“Your father and grandfather were brave warriors, why do you trouble us poor girls everyday? They died fighting the Mughals; if your shot is so perfect, why don’t you fight them?” — Arif quotes the woman as saying in his book.
This, he writes, was a turning point for a young Dulla, who then convinced his mother to tell him what had really happened to his dead father.
Soon, Dulla Bhatti raised an army of his own – they would rob the caravans of Mughal administrators and zamindars. Troubled by heavy taxes, the poor farmers and traders would rally behind him.
This made Dulla a menace for the empire — in the backdrop of the Mughal emperor Akbar shifting his capital from Delhi to Lahore in 1550s, to deal with an increased turbulence from Kabul.
If folklore is to be believed, there once was a girl named Mundri — niece of a Brahmin in a town near Pindi Bhattian. She was betrothed, but an old Mughal zamindar had his eye on her. Fearing trouble at his hands, the family called off the marriage.
Her uncle then called upon Dulla, who was reputed to be a saviour of poor girls.
Hence the beautiful Lohri song to thank the Muslim chieftain for saving Hindu girls:
'Sundar Mundriye, ho!
Tera kon vichara, ho?
Dulla Bhatti wala, ho!
Dulle dhee viahi, ho!
Ser shakkar paai, ho!
Kudi da laal pataka, ho!
Kudi da saalu paata, ho!
Saalu kon samete, ho?
Chache choori kutti, ho!
Zimidaraan lutti, ho!'
Punjabi translator and poet Nirupama Dutt, translates the folk song in her book, ‘The Ballad of Bant Singh’ — an ode to a Dalit Sikh activist of Punjab.
She pens down:
'Beautiful girl (Mundri)
Who will care for you
But for Dulla Bhatti
Dulla married off his daughter
He gave her a measure of sugar
The girl dressed in bridal red
Her shawl is torn
Who will mend her shawl?
Her uncle makes sweet bread
The landlords loot it all.'
However, there is some dispute among scholars on whether Sundri and Mundri were two sisters in folklore, or ‘sundri’ merely comes as an adjective for the beautiful Mundri.
Much like his rebellious father Farid, the ‘Robinhood of Punjab’ also died fighting the imperial forces.
After leading a years-long rebellion, Dulla was ultimately captured by the Mughal army and presented at Lahore fort, where he was hanged on 26 March 1599 on the orders of Emperor Akbar.
It is believed that Sufi saint-poet Shah Hussain aka Madho Lal Hussain witnessed Dulla’s execution outside the Dilli Darwaza of the Lahore fort.
Admired by his courage and armed rebellion, Hussain is said to have written:
Risala Baharia, a 17th-century Persian biography of Shah Hussain, commissioned by Emperor Jehangir and written by Bahar Khan, has a reference of Hussain meeting a rebel named Dulla Bhatti — the earliest historical record of Dulla’s existence.
For Prof Nahar Singh, Dulla Bhatti serves as a "composite hero" of Punjab — for he is celebrated by Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs alike.
Today, a marble slab has been installed at an unmarked grave in the burial ground next to Miani Sahib Gurdwara in Lahore. It is believed to be the resting place of ‘Shaheed’ (martyr) Dulla of Bhatti clan, Punjab’s very own ‘Robinhood’.
Dulla Bhatti's Grave, Miani Sahib Qabristan, Lahore. 1998
UK-Based Punjabi poet Amarjit Chandan shares how a few years back, a signboard over Dulla’s grave had these famous lines inscribed on it:
“Mai dhaawaan Dilli de kingrey…” (I will demolish the fort ramparts of Delhi)
Chandan notes the second line of the famous couplet was missing from the board. This line was:
“Paavaan bhaajarh Takht Lahore.” (And topple the Throne of Lahore)
Today, the board has been replaced with a marble tombstone, as a tribute to the hero.
New tombstone on the grave of Dulla Bhatti. 2023
Speaking to The Quint, prominent Lahore-based Punjabi poet-writer Nain Sukh (pen name for Khalid Mahmood) said that while historical Persian texts such as Risala Baharia, Haqiqat-ul-Fuqara, and Char Bagh-i-Panjab have mentions of Dulla Bhatti, most of them unapologetically portray him in a negative light — as a dacoit, and traitor of the Sultanate.
Nain Sukh says that the legend of Dulla Bhatti was kept alive primarily by the Balmikis — a Dalit community in Punjab — for it was them, the poor peasants, that Dulla saved from the nexus of Mughal administrators and rich landlords. Well up to Partition of Punjab in 1947, the Balmikis also used to hold an annual Lohri ‘juloos’ (procession) at the Bhatti Darwaza at Lahore fort.
“Over time, even the zamindars started remembering Dulla Bhatti on Lohri,” he added.
Asked why Dulla is remembered specifically on Lohri, and not any other festival, Nirupama Dutt told The Quint, “While we don’t know when the song of Dulla Bhatti got associated with Lohri celebration, it happened slowly over time."
The rulers couldn’t erase the memory of Dulla Bhatti, a ‘man of the soil’.
Perhaps, remembering a rebel is a rebellion in itself.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)