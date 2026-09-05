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Ghutan: The Meaning of Suffocation in Urdu Poetry, From Kaifi Azmi to Gulzar

Explore the many layers of ghutan, from suffocation and loneliness to emotional and social struggle.

Fabeha Syed
Art and Culture
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>This episode of <em>Urdunama</em>, Fabeha Syed explores the many layers of <em>ghutan,&nbsp;</em>from physical suffocation and emotional overwhelm to loneliness, oppression and the universal longing to breathe and live freely.</p></div>
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This episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the many layers of ghutan, from physical suffocation and emotional overwhelm to loneliness, oppression and the universal longing to breathe and live freely.

Photo: The Quint

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There are some words that resist a direct translation. Ghutan is one of them.

At its simplest, the Urdu word refers to suffocation, the physical feeling of being unable to breathe. But in everyday conversation, ghutan means much more. It can describe the heaviness of a room, the discomfort of prolonged silence, the loneliness of feeling isolated, or the overwhelming sense of being trapped by one's own emotions.

Also ReadUrdunama Podcast: How Bashir Badr Turned Everyday Life Into Poetry

Through the poetry of writers including Kaifi Azmi and Gulzar, ghutan emerges as a feeling that is deeply personal while also being shaped by the world around us. It can be the pressure of emotions left unspoken, the frustration of being unable to express oneself, or the weight of circumstances that seem impossible to escape.

There is also an interesting contradiction at the heart of ghutan. The feeling itself is about restriction, but it naturally creates a longing for release. To experience ghutan is to want to breathe freely. To feel silenced is to want to speak. To feel trapped is to imagine freedom.

Also ReadThe Beauty of the Pause: Understanding “Vaqfa” in Urdu Poetry | Urdunama Podcast

Listen to the latest episode of Urdunama to explore the word ghutan through Urdu poetry and discover the many meanings it holds.

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