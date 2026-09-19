Gheebat: Gossip, Backbiting and the Art of Gheebat

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We all claim to dislike gossip, yet someone else’s secrets, scandals, and private affairs often prove far more fascinating than we would like to admit. Why are we so drawn to conversations about people who are not present? When does casual conversation become harmful gossip? And is there a difference between sharing an experience, seeking advice, venting frustration, and indulging in gheebat—the act of speaking about someone behind their back in a way they would dislike?
In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed takes a thoughtful and engaging look at the many layers of gossip, backbiting, and everyday conversation. Moving between social habits, emotional impulses, and the richness of Urdu literature, the episode explores why talking about other people’s lives can feel so tempting. Gossip can create a sense of belonging, help people bond, and make conversations more exciting. At the same time, it can damage trust, affect reputations, deepen misunderstandings, and quietly alter the way we see those around us.
Adding depth and poetic resonance to the discussion are the works of celebrated poets Firaq Gorakhpuri and Yagana Changezi. Their verses offer a way to think about human nature, social behaviour, intimacy, resentment, and the complicated ways in which we observe and speak about one another. Poetry becomes a mirror, revealing not only our fascination with others but also our own insecurities, desires, and contradictions.
With warmth, curiosity, and a touch of humour, this episode explores the cultural and moral dimensions of gheebat. It asks us to consider whether gossip is merely harmless chatter or something more serious—and whether the stories we tell about others ultimately reveal more about ourselves.
Tune in to Urdunama for a compelling conversation on language, relationships, and the art of speaking about people who are not in the room.