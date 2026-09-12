Tasleem: The Meaning of Acceptance, Surrender and Letting Go in Urdu Poetry

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Some things in life are fought, some are forgotten, and some are simply lived with. But what happens when we stop resisting what cannot be changed? Urdu has a word that captures this complicated emotional terrain: tasleem.
Often translated as “acceptance,” tasleem carries far more nuance. It can mean acknowledgement, recognition, respect, surrender, or making peace with an unavoidable truth. It is not necessarily the passive acceptance of defeat. Sometimes, it is the difficult and deliberate act of recognising reality for what it is.
In the latest episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the many shades of tasleem through the poetry of Ghalib, Hali, Javed Akhtar, Jigar Moradabadi and Hafeez Jalandhari. Across generations and vastly different poetic worlds, the word opens up a larger question: Can acceptance itself be an act of courage?
In a world that often celebrates resistance, tasleem offers a quieter form of strength.
Listen to the latest episode of Urdunama with Fabeha Syed as she unpacks the many meanings of tasleem through some of Urdu’s most enduring poets.