Beyond Self-Confidence: Understanding Khudi Through Allama Iqbal | Urdunama

Through his poetry, Iqbal presents Khudi as a journey of self-discovery and inner transformation. He believed that human beings possess immense potential, but realising it requires conscious effort, determination and a strong sense of purpose. His philosophy emphasises that individuals should not simply accept their circumstances but actively shape their lives through their thoughts and actions.

Iqbal's verses also highlight the importance of personal agency. He encourages individuals to take responsibility for their choices and actions rather than allowing external circumstances to define their identities. For him, developing Khudi involves building inner strength, maintaining discipline and developing a meaningful connection with one's spiritual self.