Bahr: The Many Meanings of the Ocean in Urdu Poetry | Urdunama

The ocean is more than a vast expanse of water. It is a world of mystery, emotions, silence and endless possibilities. In Urdu poetry, the ocean, or Bahr, often becomes a powerful metaphor for the human experience. It represents the depths of the heart, the turbulence of life, the longing for something distant and the vastness of the human imagination.

In this week's episode of Urdunama, we explore the many meanings of Bahr and how some of Urdu's most celebrated poets have used the imagery of the ocean to express complex emotions and philosophical ideas.