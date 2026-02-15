Ai Weiwei’s Debut India Solo Show Is Bold, but Noticeably Careful

Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei’s debut solo show in India is undoubtedly brilliant. It is no mean feat to showcase and celebrate an outspoken artist amidst an atmosphere of cancel culture, boycotts, and shutdowns that are governed by which side of today’s political ideology you stand at.

A collection of his dozen pieces spanning across decades live up to his reputation of being one of the strongest art activist and political commentator on human rights abuse that the world of arts has seldom seen in the recent past.

But here is the big BUT.