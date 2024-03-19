Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 Date: History, Significance, Rituals, How To Break Fast

Know everything about Amalaki Ekadashi 2024
Ekadashi fast is believed to be one of the most auspicious fast in Hindu religion. The Ekadashi fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and all the devotees observe fast on this day with immense devotion to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu. A special puja is held for Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati at Kashi Vishwanath Varanasi on this day. There are total 24 Ekadashi observances in a year and twice a month during Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi of Phalgun Shukla Paksha is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. Each Ekadashi has its own name and significance. Amalaki Ekadashi fast is going to be observe on Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Falguna this year i.e., March 20, 2024
According to Drik Panchang, Amalaki Ekadashi falls on March 20. The Amalaki Ekadashi fast will be observed on March 20 and the vrat Parana (breaking of fast) time is from 1:41 pm to 4:07 pm on March 21.
The time of completion of Hari Vasar on the day of Paran Tithi,i.e, March 21 is at 8:58 am
The Ekadashi Tithi Starts on March 20, 2024 at 12:21 am and will end on March 21, 2024 at 02:22 am.
Amalaki Ekadashi has its own religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. Amalaki Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his devotees all over the world, who are the followers of Iskcon, observe Ekadashi Vrat to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu. People who observe fast gets relieved from all types of sins which they have committed in the past birth. Observing the Amalaki Ekadashi fast also brings good luck, happiness, prosperity, wealth and all the worldly pleasures.
According to Hindu Scriptures, on this day, people must offer prayers to Amla tree and offer amla to Lord Vishnu. Amla symbolizes long life and the one who offers Amla to Lord Vishnu and also worships the tree, get blessed with long life and well being. People are also advised to sit under the Amle tree for sometimes on Amalaki Ekadashi to seek blessings from Shri Hari.
The ending of the fast of Ekadashi is called Parana. Parana is performed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast.
It is very important to break the Ekadashi fast before the end of Dwadashi Tithi.
Also the Ekadashi fast should not be broken during Hari Vasar. Devotees who are fasting must wait for Hari Vasar to end before breaking the fast.
On the day of the fast, devotees recite the Ekadashi fast story. It is believed that reciting the Vrat Katha helps to fulfil all the wishes by the grace of Lord Vishnu and one also attains salvation and freedom from all their sins.
Devotees must wake up early in the morning, bathe, and meditate. After which they need to clean the temple, spread a red coloured cloth, install the idol or statue of Lord Vishnu, light a lamp, offer Amla, and worship Lord Vishnu.
After the puja, devotees must install a Kalash under the Amla tree, worship the tree, and offer incense, lamp, sandalwood, roli, flowers and Akshat. One should also feed the poor or Brahmins.
