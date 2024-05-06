Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Date: Traditional Rituals Everyone Should Follow This Year

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The third lunar day of the bright half of Vaishakha is Akshaya Tritiya. This day is significant in Hindu culture as it marks the beginning of the sacred yuga, Satya Yuga.

It is also considered a great time to start new ventures, make investments, buy gold or property, get married, or perform other important religious rituals.

The name ' Akshaya ' means eternal and 'Tritiya ' refers to the third lunar day. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that on Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the form of Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Vishnu. It is also said that on this day, the goddess Ganga descended to Earth from heaven.