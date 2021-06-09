UPSC NDA & NA Exam II 2021 Registration Commences: How to Apply

UPSC NDA and NA Exam 2 registration commenced on upsc.gov.in. Image used for representational purposes only.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 9 June, commenced the registration process of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) Exam II 2021.
Candidates who want to register for the same can do it on UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.
UPSC NDA & NA exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5 September 2021. The official notice reads, "An Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 05th September, 2021 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2022."
A total of 400 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
For more details regarding UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2021, candidates can check the official notification.
