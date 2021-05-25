UPSC CDS (I) Exam 2020 Final Result Declared, Here’s How to Check

UPSC CDS 1 2020 Result were declared on 24 May 2021. Image used for representational purposes only.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 24 May, declared the results of Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on the UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.
UPSC released a total of 147 (96+51) candidates who have qualified in CDS (I) 2020 exam. The exam was conducted by UPSC and interviews were held by Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 113th Short Service Commission Course (for men), and the 27th Short Service Commission (for women) (non-Technical) courses.
Direct link to download check UPSC CDS (I) Exam 2020 result.
Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of qualified candidates will be done by Army Headquarters.
"The list of 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s) [sic]," read the official notification.
