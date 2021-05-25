UPSC CDS (I) Exam 2020 Final Result Declared, Here’s How to Check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 24 May, declared the results of Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on the UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

UPSC released a total of 147 (96+51) candidates who have qualified in CDS (I) 2020 exam. The exam was conducted by UPSC and interviews were held by Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 113th Short Service Commission Course (for men), and the 27th Short Service Commission (for women) (non-Technical) courses.