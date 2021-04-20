Amid COVID Surge, UPSC Postpones EPFO 2020 Recruitment Exam

UPSC EPFO exam postponed.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday,19 April, postponed the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EO/AO) recruitment exam 2020.
The decision was taken at a special meeting held on Monday in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation.
"The Commission considered rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions, including social-distancing norms, enforced due to the pandemic. The Commission has therefore concluded that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews at present," reads official notification.
Earlier, the EPFO exam was scheduled to be conducted on 9 May. However, the new dates for the same are yet to be decided.
Other than EPFO, UPSC has also postponed personality tests (interviews) of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, and Civil Services Examination, 2020.
"The Personality Tests (Interviews) for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, (scheduled from 20th-23rd April, 2021), the Civil Services Examination, 2020, (scheduled from 26th April-18th June, 2021) and, the Recruitment Tests have also been deferred till further notice," the notification stated.
UPSC said that dates of interviews and recruitment tests will be reviewed periodically, and revised dates will be notified on UPSC's website: upsc.gov.in.
The notice added, "As and when dates are decided for the deferred Tests/Interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days."
Candidates are advised to regularly check UPSC's website for updates.
