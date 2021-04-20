Amid COVID Surge, UPSC Postpones EPFO 2020 Recruitment Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday,19 April, postponed the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EO/AO) recruitment exam 2020.

The decision was taken at a special meeting held on Monday in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation.

"The Commission considered rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions, including social-distancing norms, enforced due to the pandemic. The Commission has therefore concluded that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews at present," reads official notification.

Earlier, the EPFO exam was scheduled to be conducted on 9 May. However, the new dates for the same are yet to be decided.

Other than EPFO, UPSC has also postponed personality tests (interviews) of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, and Civil Services Examination, 2020.