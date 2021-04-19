UP JEE BEd 2021 Postponed, New Dates to Be Announced Later

The University of Lucknow (LU) has decided to postpone the UP Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) BEd 2021-23. The decision was taken due to a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier, the UP JEE BEd exam was scheduled on 19 May 2021. However, the revised date for the same is yet to be announced.

“An online meeting of the Advisory Committee of JEE B.Ed. 2021 was held on April 13, 2021. It was resolved that due to the current situation of Covid-19 in the country, the entrance test scheduled for May 19, 2021, has been postponed. The new revised date of the entrance test will be declared later. Applicants are advised to keep visiting the University of Lucknow website, i.e., lkouniv.ac.in, regularly for updates,” read the official notice.