UP JEE BEd 2021 Postponed, New Dates to Be Announced Later

The University of Lucknow (LU) has decided to postpone the UP Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) BEd 2021-23. The decision was taken due to a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.
Earlier, the UP JEE BEd exam was scheduled on 19 May 2021. However, the revised date for the same is yet to be announced.
“An online meeting of the Advisory Committee of JEE B.Ed. 2021 was held on April 13, 2021. It was resolved that due to the current situation of Covid-19 in the country, the entrance test scheduled for May 19, 2021, has been postponed. The new revised date of the entrance test will be declared later. Applicants are advised to keep visiting the University of Lucknow website, i.e., lkouniv.ac.in, regularly for updates,” read the official notice.
The UP JEE BEd exam is conducted for admission to 2,500 BEd colleges all over the state. The exam was scheduled to be held at 1,500 centres across the state, reported India Today.
This year a total of 6,91,610 have registered themselves for the exam.
Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, 18 April, reported its highest single-day spike of 30,596 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 129 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in 24 hours. The number of active cases jumped to 1,91,457 in the state.
