UPSC EPFO 2020 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 9 August, released the admit card of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) exam 2020. The admit card card has been released for the General Ability Test of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.
Candidates who have registered for UPSC Enforcement / Accounts Officer, EPFO exam can download their admit card from UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.
Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in
Go to 'What's New' section and click on "Rectt Test: 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO"
Click on 'Click here'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Now click on 'Click here' against e-admit card link
You will be again directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Click here'
Read the instructions and proceed
Login using your registration ID/ roll number and date of birth
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
UPSC EPFO exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5 September from 10 AM to 12 noon. Candidates qualifying in the exam will have to appear for interview round/ personality test.
A total of 421 Enforcement / Accounts Officer vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
