UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the notification for online registration of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. As per UPSC’s annual calendar for 2021, it is scheduled to start from 10 February 2021 and will go on till 2 March 2021.

Eligible candidates who are willing to register themselves for the same can do so at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/, on or between the given dates.