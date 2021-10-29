UPSC CMS 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

UPSC CMS Admit card 2021 can be downloaded from upsc.gov.in. Image used for representational purposes.
UPSC CMS Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, 28 October 2021 released the admit card of Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination, 2021.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.
Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.
Click on 'e - Admit Card: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021' in 'What's New' section on the homepage.
Click on the admit card link.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on the link below 'To Download e-Admit Card'.
Read the instructions carefully and proceed.
Choose the option which you want to use for Login (Registration ID/ Roll number).
Enter your Registration ID/ Roll number and date of birth.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your admit card link will appear on the screen.
Download and print a copy of it for the exam day.
Last date to download UPSC CMS admit card is 21 November 2021.
Candidates are required to bring the e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to examination hall for UPSC CMS exam.
Moreover, the candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identify proof and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the exam with an undertaking.
