UPSC CAPF 2020 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It

UPSC CAPF 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of written part of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2020 on Monday, 8 February 2021. The exam was conducted on 20 December 2020.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/.
As per the official notice, “The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the Personality Test.”
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the Physical Standards Tests and Medical Standards Tests, to be conducted by them.
Candidates who have qualified the written exam need to fill the ‘Online Detailed Application Form’. It will be available on the commission’s website from 12 February to 25 February 2021.
Published: undefined