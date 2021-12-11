UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2021 Announced

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of Lecturer (male/ female) preliminary exam 2020 for Government inter college (GIC). The result has been announced in the form a list of candidates qualified in the exams.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for UPPSC GIC lecturer exam can check the result on the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in.