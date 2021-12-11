UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Result 2021 Announced

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Result announced on uppsc.up.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of Lecturer (male/ female) preliminary exam 2020 for Government inter college (GIC). The result has been announced in the form a list of candidates qualified in the exams.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for UPPSC GIC lecturer exam can check the result on the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in.
Visit the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in.
Click on 'List of Candidates Qualified in Lecturer (Male/ Female) Government Inter College Prelims Exam 2020' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a PDF
Check your roll number in the list of qualified candidates
Download and save it for future reference
According to the official notification released by UPPSC, a total of 4,91,370 candidates applied to appear for Lecturer exam in 16 subjects. Out of which 1,56,957 candidates appeared for the exam.
The notification further states that UPPSC GIC Lecturer exams are being conducted to fill a total of 991 male vacancies and 482 female vacancies.
Details for the same will be announced soon by UPPSC. For more details, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of UPPSC.
